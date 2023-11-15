ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, high pressure in control along the coast of the Northeast keeps us bright these next couple of days, allowing for a nice mid-November warm-up.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams believes the Amtrak train service will be partially back up and running by Thursday. Services between Albany and New York City were suspended due to structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak garage located above the Empire Line tracks in New York City. Meanwhile, the Stewart’s store at the corner of Manning Boulevard and Central Avenue is closing on Thursday, November 16. Stewart’s Shops Corp. made the announcement on Tuesday, citing an increase in public safety concerns at that location. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police said they are taking part in a police operation Tuesday night in the Bennington County town of Readsboro.

The East Greenbush Central School District rolled out a new program that allows the district to closely track bus ridership and students’ locations while they’re using district transportation.

Nearly 50 years after a woman was murdered in Cobleskill the community is still reeling from her loss. The cold case has been reignited and conversations in the small town on Monday night were centered around who killed Kathy Kolodziej?