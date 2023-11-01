ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy November! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with blistery temperatures.

A Moreau man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death in September, just as jury selection for his trial was set to begin. He will spend one to three years in prison. Meanwhile, The person of interest involved in the Cornell anti-Semitic threats has been identified. A 21-year-old from Pittsford was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

John Lincoln-Lynch will spend one to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death in September, just as jury selection for his trial was set to begin.

In Rensselaer County, two new programs aimed to reduce waste. A new compost pilot program in Troy was a success, according to the city, and the organizers for a county-wide tire recycling initiative are already planning on another installment.

The person of interest involved in the Cornell anti-Semitic threats has been identified. According to United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, 21-year-old Patrick Dai, of Pittsford, NY, was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

An actor from the iconic television series “The Munsters” showed up to a Halloween party in Albany on Tuesday. Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, came to the party at the War Room Tavern on Eagle Street.

A local family received national recognition for their Halloween costumes. The Messia family from Averill Park dressed up as a traveling circus complete with a strong man and a fortune teller.