ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re almost over the hump. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, temperatures are running five to 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday, and it will be a slow warm-up with highs around 40 under a small amount of sunshine today.

A developmentally disabled woman has been reported missing out of Rensselaer. Police said Kathryn Malek was last seen Tuesday morning. Also, an Averill Park man was arrested for allegedly operating a stretch limousine illegally. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

A developmentally disabled woman has been reported missing out of Rensselaer. Police said Kathryn Malek was last seen Tuesday morning.

As the Albany police department continues to investigate the first shooting of the year NEWS10 speaking with community-based groups who say they can do more to help curb violence in the Capital Region.

Ahead of her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul shared she wants to expand consumer laws. Among the legislation she is proposing is a bill to ban co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans.

An Averill Park man was arrested for allegedly operating a stretch limousine illegally. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Daniel Garhartt was arrested on December 29 outside the Albany International Airport. Mark Schroeder, Commissioner of the DMV, said Garhartt was already on their radar.

Police have a tentative identification of the human remains found on Saturday morning. The identification was made through the discovery of a personal item found in the area.