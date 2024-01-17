ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ve got quite a few cold days ahead of us looking toward the end of the week.

Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $233 billion state budget. During her executive budget presentation, she discussed the migrant crisis. Also, eastbound lanes on I-88 between exits 23 and 24 in Duanesburg have been reopened. State Police are continuing to investigate a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred on Tuesday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that led to a motor vehicle accident on Monday night. The incident occurred in the area of the 100 block of Elmer Avenue sometime around 9:47 p.m.

Local officials say when outside temps get down to Code Blue levels, there is an increase in demand for shelters for those facing housing insecurity. “Homelessness is a crisis,” said Amy LaFountain.

The pedestrian bridge at the Albany International Airport is set to be removed. The bridge connects the North Parking Garage to the Main Terminal.