ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ve got quite a few cold days ahead of us looking toward the end of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $233 billion state budget. During her executive budget presentation, she discussed the migrant crisis. Also, eastbound lanes on I-88 between exits 23 and 24 in Duanesburg have been reopened. State Police are continuing to investigate a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred on Tuesday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.
1. Governor Hochul unveils $233 billion Executive State Budget
Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $233 billion state budget. During her executive budget presentation, she discussed the migrant crisis.
2. I-88 lanes reopen, rollover still under investigation
Eastbound lanes on I-88 between exits 23 and 24 in Duanesburg have been reopened. State Police are continuing to investigate a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred on Tuesday morning.
3. Police: Driver crashes into porch after being shot at in Schenectady
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that led to a motor vehicle accident on Monday night. The incident occurred in the area of the 100 block of Elmer Avenue sometime around 9:47 p.m.
4. Code Blue shelters hit max capacity
Local officials say when outside temps get down to Code Blue levels, there is an increase in demand for shelters for those facing housing insecurity. “Homelessness is a crisis,” said Amy LaFountain.
5. Pedestrian bridge to be removed at Albany airport
The pedestrian bridge at the Albany International Airport is set to be removed. The bridge connects the North Parking Garage to the Main Terminal.