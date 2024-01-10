ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Happy Humpday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect scattered showers throughout the region today following a mixed wintery storm last night.
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two students that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday. Also, a local bowling alley employee lost their job after apparently mistreating a person in need caught on camera. The video has hundreds of thousands of views on social media causing quite a stir in the community. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.
1. State of the State: Schools, teaching, training, and tuition
In her 2024 State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that a high-quality education should be accessible to all New Yorkers. This in mind, she said that she aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to take advantage of opportunities to learn.
2. Two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday. Dillon Gokey, 16, and Jack Noble, 18, both students of Kingston High School, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
3. Manager fired for mistreatment of man in need
A local bowling alley employee lost their job after apparently mistreating a person in need caught on camera. The video has hundreds of thousands of views on social media causing quite a stir in the community.
4. Parents react after loaded gun found at Oneida Middle School
Oneida Middle School staff made a terrifying discovery on Monday, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Staff located the gun in a locker belonging to a 13 year old student.
5. Greg Gattuso named AFCA FCS Coach of the Year
University at Albany football Head Coach Greg Gattuso has been announced as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday. Gattuso was named the AFCA FCS Region 1 Coach of the Year back in December, automatically nominating him for the national honor.