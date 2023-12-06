ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway there, folks. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Kevin Appleby, a lot of people woke up to a coating of snow across the area, making for some slippery commutes. Flurries and isolated light snow are expected throughout the day with colder temperatures.

New York State Police are advising commuters who use I-88 to find another route on Wednesday after a truck carrying hazardous materials crashed into a ravine. The roadway will be closed in both directions at 6 a.m. between Exit 24 in Duanesburg and Exit 25 in Rotterdam for continued hazmat cleanup.

The Glens Falls City Common Council passed a new resolution that sounded good to them. And, Mayor Bill Collins says the new law will modernize the current noise ordinance. It now will include a limit of 75 decibels and all types of noise from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa has been shut down by New York State. The sign on the door from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said the business was seized due to nonpayment of taxes.

A 23-year-old man from Putnam was arrested for allegedly fatally injuring a cat. State Police charged Christian A. Nichols with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received an update on the disappearance of Matthew Grant, an RIT student who went missing in November. Law enforcement and his family are still searching two weeks later.