ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we’ll see some rain with cloud coverage and temperatures in the mid to high 40s throughout the day.

A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday night after being involved in a crash on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady. Police say the pedestrian was left unconscious and appears to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Albany Police Review Board is suing the city and the police department, union, and chief. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Albany Police Department (APD) ignores subpoenas from the city’s Community Police Review Board (CPRB). The allegations come from the CPRB’s lawsuit against the city of Albany, Chief Eric Hawkins, Sgt. Daniel Kohler, Officer Patrick Guiry, Officer Matthew Friedrich, Officer Salvatore Sturiale, the Albany Police Benevolent Association, and the Albany Police Supervisors Association.

St. Peter’s Health Partners temporarily stopped accepting new mental health patients. The medical provider decided to stop taking new clients on Christmas Day.

After weeks of negotiations, the city of Schenectady has a budget. On Tuesday night, the council needed only 11 minutes to make some final adjustments before the end of the year. The first was approving the new annual income amount for tax exemptions, which sets a discount on property taxes depending on one’s income.

Three nights a week, you’ll find an assortment of Capital Region hockey buffs shredding on the ice inside the Schenectady County Recreational Facility. They’re members of the Electric City Mayhem hockey league. And while they take their hockey seriously, they cherish the relationships built during their time in the league even more so.