ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy humpday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect temperatures in the 40s with sunshine before nightfall.

On December 18 at around 4:39 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof and into several feet of water in a ditch off of I-690 eastbound. The driver, identified as 44-year-old ​Udayabhanu Anjanappilly of Cohoes, crashed between the Midler and Thompson Road exits in Syracuse. Also, Nelson Patino was sentenced Tuesday for killing his wife and son and injuring his other son. It happened two years ago in Duanesburg. In October, Patino was found guilty of six charges. The jury handed down the verdict following a day-long deliberation. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

On December 18 at around 4:39 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof and into several feet of water in a ditch off of I-690 eastbound. The driver, identified as 44-year-old ​Udayabhanu Anjanappilly of Cohoes, crashed between the Midler and Thompson Road exits.

Nelson Patino was sentenced Tuesday for killing his wife and son and injuring his other son. It happened two years ago in Duanesburg. In October, Patino was found guilty of six charges. The jury handed down the verdict following a day-long deliberation.

An Albany man who was convicted of attempted murder was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Houston Ketter III was arrested on November 13, 2022, after intentionally setting a woman on fire near Bradford and Robin Streets.

Rensselaer County residents and town officials are still cleaning up after rainfalls caused rivers and creeks to overflow into banks and even homes. The situation has also raised concerns about the need to update the infrastructure- including clearing and creating more storm drains to help minimize flooding.

A Schenectady man has claimed $10 million on a single CASH4LIFE ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Robert Goldup won both the first and second prizes on the ticket.