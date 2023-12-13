ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy humpday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some festive weather for the next two days with chilly air blowing and setting up lake-effect snow showers off of Lake Ontario.

New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, giving Democrats a potential advantage in what is expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House. Meanwhile, a small business in Saratoga Springs temporarily closed after thieves stole what the owner says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, giving Democrats a potential advantage in what is expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House.

It’s the last thing you want to have happen during the holidays. A small business in Saratoga Springs temporarily closed after thieves stole what the owner says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

A Capital Region city is taking action after two shooting incidents earlier this year rocked the municipality. The City of Amsterdam will be installing cameras at two of its parks with advanced AI technology to help people feel safe.

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen car on Ridge Street in Glens Falls on Friday. Shaun Santos, 34, faces several charges.

More than 900 children will have a gift this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the local community. Albany County officials gave an update on the 2023 Adopt-A-Family program.