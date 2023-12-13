ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy humpday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some festive weather for the next two days with chilly air blowing and setting up lake-effect snow showers off of Lake Ontario.
New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, giving Democrats a potential advantage in what is expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House. Meanwhile, a small business in Saratoga Springs temporarily closed after thieves stole what the owner says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.
1. New York’s high court orders new congressional maps as Democrats move to retake control of US House
New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, giving Democrats a potential advantage in what is expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House.
2. $100K+ in goods stolen during Saratoga smash & grab
It’s the last thing you want to have happen during the holidays. A small business in Saratoga Springs temporarily closed after thieves stole what the owner says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.
3. Amsterdam addresses gun violence with AI technology
A Capital Region city is taking action after two shooting incidents earlier this year rocked the municipality. The City of Amsterdam will be installing cameras at two of its parks with advanced AI technology to help people feel safe.
4. Man arrested after crashing stolen car in Glens Falls
A man was arrested after crashing a stolen car on Ridge Street in Glens Falls on Friday. Shaun Santos, 34, faces several charges.
5. Over 900 kids to receive gifts thanks to Adopt-A-Family program
More than 900 children will have a gift this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the local community. Albany County officials gave an update on the 2023 Adopt-A-Family program.