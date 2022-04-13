ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie say temperatures will reach the 70s today. Yesterday has some major breaking news with a subway shooting in Brooklyn and the New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin being arrested.

1. Brooklyn subway station shooting: 10 shot, 13 others injured

10 people were shot and 13 others were injured in a Brooklyn subway station attack Tuesday morning. According to reports a man put on a gas mask, pulled out two canisters, and opened fire as smoke filled the train.

2. NY Lt. Gov. resigns after arrested on federal bribery charges

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned effective immediately. His resignation came hours after he was arrested on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records.

3. Fatal stabbing in Schenectady

A 21-year-old Schenectady man died last night after a stabbing.

4. Serious motorcycle vs SUV crash in Queensbury

A Halfmoon woman was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries during an SUV vs motorcycle crash in Queensbury.

5. Albany PD recover several weapons on Monday

Albany police recovered a handgun and multiple long arms including an AR-15 after two separate incidents on Monday. Two men were arrested as a result.

