ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! We hope everyone had a relaxing and safe Labor Day weekend! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we can expect another hot and humid afternoon.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Mental health advocates, survivors, and allies are bringing attention to the resources available for people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A 20-year-old was arrested in Saturday’s River Street homicide. Carlos Corrales-Ramirez was arrested and appeared for arraignment Monday morning.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Mental health advocates, survivors, and allies are bringing attention to the resources available for people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Labor leaders and supporters celebrated the holiday with a Labor Day picnic at Cook Park in the Village of Colonie. The annual event brought together union organizers and recognized those who are active in labor movements.

A water main break in Queensbury has shut down the western portion of the intersection at State Route 9 and State Route 254 to traffic. All traffic through the intersection will be extremely limited due to the extensive damage on the roadway.

Monday was a day that doesn’t come often at Six Flags Great Escape. As visitors closed out the summer with roller coaster rides and eager waiting for the water park to open as temperatures brushed 90 degrees, one ride was in for its final day of service.