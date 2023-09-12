ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a dry day with more sun before heavy rain at times in the forecast on Wednesday.

On November 20, 1994, Robin Lawrence, 37, was found stabbed to death in her home on Reseca Lane in Springfield. No arrest was ever made. On Monday, a Niskayuna man was arrested in the 1994 cold case. Meanwhile, East Greenbush Central School District Superintendent Jeffrey Simons released a letter regarding a threat received against the school district that was deemed not credible. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A Niskayuna man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place in 1994, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Stephan Smerk, 51, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday, the East Greenbush Central School District initiated a district-wide secured lockout. According to Superintendent Jeffrey Simons, he was notified by Goff Middle School staff of an unspecified threat made via a voicemail message left on Sunday night.

The Palazzo Riggi, the “Jewel of Saratoga,” has been sold at auction. Owner of Berkshire Hathaway-Adirondack Premier Properties & Adirondack Realty Margie Philo said the property was sold to a Capital Region family on Friday.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle sided with the plaintiff, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against the state’s Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, or COELIG. The issue began with JCOPE—the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, COELIG’s predecessor agency—and how it responded to Cuomo’s pandemic-era book, “American Crisis.”

Since 2020, New York State has been interested in salt. This month, a final report was released by the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force, a group convened to study whether the use of road salt in the winter is safe for the Adirondacks.