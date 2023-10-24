ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today we can expect the first widespread frost/freeze of the season.

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in locating two 21-year-olds who were reported missing on October 15, with police saying they disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.” Meanwhile, two Schenectady men were arrested in connection to the reported homicide on Sunday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in locating two 21-year-olds who were reported missing on October 15, with police saying they disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.” Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Eric White, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, were reportedly traveling together in Northern Vermont.

Two Schenectady men have been arrested in connection to the reported homicide on Sunday morning. Kevin M. Dingle, 33, and Jeffery J. Bashaw, 54, were taken into custody shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rensselaer County’s only birthing center will close even after a community outcry to keep the facility open. The Burdette Birth Center will close by spring 2024 if the NYS Department of Health (DOH) signs off on the closure plan. Elizabeth Gray is a Burdett Birth Center patient worried about the community’s impact.

The La Salle Cadets were riding high Friday night after a 20 to 15 win over Bethlehem, locking up the two seed in the Capital Division, and clinching a home playoff game. But excitement, quickly turned to devastation. Just a day later, the team found out Section 2 had disqualified them from the playoffs.

The city of Troy will soon have a new grocery store meant to fight food insecurity. The groundbreaking was held Monday for Bargain Grocery.