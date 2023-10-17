ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a repeat of yesterday’s weather with most of the pop-up showers confined to higher terrains and fading by evening.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be traveling to Israel on Tuesday as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. New York State is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Meanwhile, several crews responded to Albany High School on Monday afternoon for a reported stabbing. Police confirmed that there was an altercation inside the school and that a victim had been stabbed with a pair of scissors. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be traveling to Israel on Tuesday as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. New York State is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Multiple police units responded to Albany High School on Monday afternoon for a reported stabbing. Police confirmed that there was an altercation inside the school and that a victim had been stabbed with a pair of scissors.

A number of Verizon small cell nodes have been installed throughout Colonie to improve service.

Opening statements occurred Monday morning in the case of Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021 in Duanesburg.

The Egg announced they will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The show is scheduled for October 26 at 7 p.m.