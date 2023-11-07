ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, blustery conditions will stick around all day as a cold front approaches.

Today is election day. NEWS10 is your local election headquarters and has you covered with your 2023 Capital Region election guide. Among your top stories this Tuesday, Pittsfield Police have reported an Albany man has died resulting from a car/pedestrian crash that happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. Also, CDTA launched the new purple line, a rapid transit bus route running from UAlbany’s campus to Crossgates Mall and Downtown Albany.

In order to vote in the primaries, you had to be registered to vote by June 17. You must be enrolled as a member of a party to vote in that party’s primary. The General Election is set for November 7, with early voting taking place from October 28 to November 5.

Pittsfield Police have reported an Albany man has died resulting from a car/pedestrian crash that happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. Police say Noor Khan Zadran, 26, died as a result of his injuries.

CDTA launched the new purple line, a rapid transit bus route running from UAlbany’s campus to Crossgates Mall and Downtown Albany. The new route is part of a 10-year-long effort by CDTA and Senator Chuck Schumer to expand transportation options in the area.

Uber and Lyft will have to pay more than $300 million to settle a lawsuit with New York State after an investigation found the companies withheld money from drivers.

The Delaware Restaurant & Bar has set its official opening date. The restaurant will be opening for dinner on Friday, November 17.