ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the focus of the heaviest snow will shift from western New York to the Tug Hill and western Adirondacks today. Even parts of the NEWS10 area will get in on the action.

Three Palestinian students are recovering in the hospital, after being shot in Burlington, Vermont Saturday night. A suspect in the shooting is in custody. Meanwhile, law enforcement has expanded its search for Matthew Grant, a missing college student who attends the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T), into the Adirondacks. Grant reportedly expressed interest in exploring the mountains before he went missing. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Three Palestinian students are recovering in the hospital, after being shot in Burlington, Vermont Saturday night.

Law enforcement has expanded its search for Matthew Grant, a missing college student who attends the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T). Grant, 22, was last seen Monday, November 20, driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate (ESR8141).

The Colonie Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist. The accident occurred on Central Avenue on November 27.

The police chief of the Albany Police Department is exploring a new job. Chief Eric Hawkins is a finalist for a top police job in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Town of Stillwater is celebrating the grand opening of the new public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, December 2. Previously situated at the former St. John’s Episcopal Church, the library will now occupy the historic Fiber Mill.