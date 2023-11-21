ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect cold temperatures with more cloud coverage as the day goes on. A wintery mix will also show up this evening.

The suspect charged with bringing a gun into Albany Medical Center cannot represent himself. A judge ruled on Monday that Dino Savoca is not mentally fit to do so. Meanwhile, Noah’s Kingdom Humane Society in Albany is seeking assistance with a mother cat and her seven kittens rescued from a sealed plastic tub in Colonie. The family was abandoned and left in the cold but is now safe in foster care. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

One teenager was killed and three others were injured in a car crash on Sunday around 1:47 a.m. in Champlain. Police have not identified the fatality at this time.

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a check scam in the Capital Region, according to police. Jahquel Robertson, 28, of Troy, Anisa Figueroa, 29, of Troy, and Erik Aponte Ortiz Jr., 30, of Albany, are all facing multiple charges.

Senator Joseph Tedisco inducted the Schenectady man who invented the modern bowling ball into the New York State Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the Liberty Medal.