ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! A dense, freezing fog this morning will be followed by a bigger, multi-threat storm later in the day, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Locally, a snowy mix is expected to arrive from the south between noon and 4 p.m.

A Schenectady woman is in the hospital after being involved in a crash in the town of Malta Monday evening. The crash took place on the Round Lake Bypass. Also, a 13-year-old faces charges after police say they brought a loaded gun to a Schenectady middle school. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A local 13-year-old is facing charges after police said a loaded gun was found in their locker at school.

To mark the first full day of legislative work this session, The New York State Senate once again passed 10 voting rights and election reform bills. This year, Democratic lawmakers are hoping these bills will pass both houses.

This year’s snow season off to a bleak start here in the Capital Region. But up here at Pineridge in Petersburg the latest storm dropping nearly half a foot of snow and cross-country skiers couldn’t be happier. “They came in just smiling, so happy. That’s what it’s all about,” said owner Walter Kersch.

Kevin Smith is coming home. The Columbia graduate signed a one-year minor league deal with the New York Yankees on Monday, with an invite to spring training.