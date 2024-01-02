ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy 2024! We hope everyone had a happy and healthy New Year’s Eve weekend! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, temperatures will top off around 40 degrees today under partly sunny skies after a cold start to the morning.

The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with NEWS10 that they are currently searching for two missing vulnerable adults. Law enforcement is currently near Mariaville and Featherstonhaugh Lake searching for Malachi Williams and Ryan Williams who have special needs. Also, police are investigating after a fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others in Rochester, New York, early on New Year’s Day, officials said.

The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with NEWS10 that they are currently searching for two missing vulnerable adults. Law enforcement is currently near Mariaville and Featherstonhaugh Lake searching for Malachi Williams and Ryan Williams who have special needs.

Police were investigating after a fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others in Rochester, New York, early on New Year’s Day, officials said.

A historic moment in Troy as Carmella Mantello was inaugurated and officially became the first female mayor of the city. She laid out her plans now that she’s in office.

The city of Saratoga Springs has a new mayor. John Safford was sworn in during a ceremony at city hall Monday morning.

If you use E-Z Pass, the next time you check your statement, you will see a five percent bump when you drive through tolls on the Thruway. And if you don’t have an E-Z Pass, you can expect to pay 75% more on tolls.