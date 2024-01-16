ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the entire NEWS10 viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through this evening, with periods of snow periodically throughout the day impacting travel conditions.

One person has been charged with murder after a death investigation in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Justin Bishop, 48, was found dead in his home. Also, Main Street in Hudson Falls reopened after a fire Monday afternoon. The fire took place just after 3 p.m. at Dimensional Mills. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

One person has been charged with murder after a death investigation in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Justin Bishop, 48, was found dead in his home.

Main Street in Hudson Falls reopened after a fire Monday afternoon. The fire took place just after 3 p.m. at Dimensional Mills.

The College of Saint Rose is welcoming back its student body for the last spring semester. The first day of classes begins January 16.

Albany police arrested a woman Monday after an alleged stabbing took place on Myrtle Avenue.

One of Governor Kathy Hochul’s top priorities for this year is to focus on the issue of mental health. She wants to make sure New Yorkers are getting the help they need through their insurance companies.