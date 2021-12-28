5 things to know this Tuesday, December 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report is asking you to be careful this morning as there will be a coat of snow with a glaze of ice on top. Today’s five things to know is all about COVID as omicron is surging across the nation.

1. More kids being hospitalized with COVID

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) said there has been an alarming increase in the number of kids hospitalized with COVID.

2. Many flights delayed and canceled on Sunday because of COVID

More than 7,300 flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S. on Sunday due to spikes of COVID.

3. High demands at pharmacies for at-home COVID testing kits

At-home rapid COVID tests are in high demand but low supply as people are testing themselves for the holidays.

4. 60 residents hospitalized with COVID in Albany

Albany County is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday making a total of 926 cases Monday. An additional 12 residents were hospitalized since Sunday as well, there are now 60 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

5. Updates on return to work policy for health care workers with COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for the quarantine of health care workers.

