ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a mostly cloudy, windy day with a few snow showers to the west.

Rainfall from the coastal storm continues to impact roadways throughout New York and the Northeast Region. A State of Emergency was enacted in Warren County on Tuesday afternoon as flooding and road damage has worsened. Also, a body was recovered from a submerged car in Greene County due to flooding Monday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday.

An individual has passed away after their vehicle was swept into the Catskill Creek on Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the driver entered a blocked-off part of Cauterskill Road that was closed due to flooding.

The intense rain and flooding caused an array of headaches across the region, from flooded roads, delayed projects, and damage to ceilings and basements. NEWS10 rode through flooded out parts of the region and saw damages residential in nature.

A Ravena man and Catskill woman were arrested Monday following a traffic stop near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue in Albany. Brian Morrill, 55, and Kasmira Pepper, 36, face multiple charges.

A 23-year-old Albany man was sentenced to 27 months in prison for pandemic unemployment insurance fraud. Kahleke Taylor will serve two years of post-release supervision and pay $207,004 in restitution to the State of New York.