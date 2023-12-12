ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more sunshine and milder temperatures before some “festive flakes” show up tomorrow.

The man arrested in connection to the shots fired incident outside of Temple Israel on December 7 is facing another firearms crime. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, of Schenectady, was charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is merging with a north country community and it will increase accessibility to transportation throughout the Capital Region. NEWS10 breaks down what you can expect with the new change.

New York State continues to expand the semiconductor industry with a new $10 Billion research center coming to Albany.

Union College is offering an expedited transfer application process for students at the College of Saint Rose with a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) or higher. The new process comes in light of the College of Saint Rose announcing it will close following the 2023-24 academic school year.

Twin sisters and Bethlehem High School graduates Taylor Capuano and Casey Capuano Sarai will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Friday, featuring their startup, CAKES body. The brand started in light of an embarrassing nipple freak out (NFO) on a treadmill next to Capuano’s boss, innovating a comfortable cover that can be worn while working out.