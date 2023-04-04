ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this morning will be showery for some, dreary for others heading out to the door.

Some Washington County School Districts have opened with a two-hour delay today after receiving bomb threats early Tuesday morning. Local law enforcement is aware of the threats, according to multiple district websites. Also, Amsterdam native Andre Jackson helped the University of Connecticut (UConn) win their fifth national title on Monday night, defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this morning.

Multiple school districts within Washington County will be operating under a two-hour delay on Tuesday. These delays stem from bomb threats made earlier Tuesday morning. You can check closings and delays on News10’s website.

Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan McFadden has given an update regarding the body found near Lions Park in Niskayuna. The body, found Saturday around 4:05 p.m., was identified as Kevin White, 41, reported missing in January.

New York State Police are investigating a drowning incident on Saturday at a public lake near TheZone Boys Camp. Police say three people had overturned in the water, and say Juan Parco Saez, 36, of Ecuador, was found dead the following day.

Crews responded to a structure fire on Fifth Avenue in Troy Monday night. The fire took place at the Checkerboard Laundry Mat and Dry.

Amsterdam native Andre Jackson is a national champion. The Albany Academy graduate helped the University of Connecticut win its’ fifth national title on Monday night, as the Huskies took down San Diego State 76-59.