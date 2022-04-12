ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect rain that leads to sunshine later in the day. At the time of this writing, part of Broadway in Watervliet is currently closed after a house fire.

1. Broadway closed after house fire in Watervliet

Watervliet Police and Fire responded to a house fire at the 1400 block of Broadway. Broadway between 15th Street and 13th Street will be closed for the next several hours while crews investigate.

2. Schenectady Police need help finding animal cruelty suspect

3. Man arrested for going wrong way on I-87

A man was arrested for going the wrong way on I-87 in the Town of Moreau. Police say he reportedly smelled alcohol and saw signs that he was impaired.

4. Police still searching for missing Shaker High teacher

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NEWS10 that they are assisting with the search for Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn, who has been missing for more than two weeks. Sheriff Craig Apple said the Sheriff’s Office sent over a team of 18 to assist the Lee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

5. Investigation continues after 17-year-old shot at Crossgates

The Guilderland Police Department is still investigating the shooting that caused a 17-year-old girl to get shot.

