ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you remember? The 21st night of September? Turn up the Earth, Wind, and Fire today with their timeless song “September” to commemorate the day! Also, happy National New York Day, Capital Region residents!

According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we’re going to see some great weather this afternoon with sunshine and highs around 70 after a taste of fall this morning.

A judge has dismissed the indictment against a Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs in November. Meanwhile, a Troy man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Lansingburgh. Gustavo Santana Jr., 27, was arrested in Waterford and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A judge has dismissed the indictment against a Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs in November.

A Troy man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Lansingburgh. Gustavo Santana Jr., 27, was arrested in Waterford and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Megan Wilkes, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy, described what she found as she entered Philip Rabadi’s garage on April 13, 2022, including the gruesome crime scene discovered by his father.

Facebook, TikTok and Instagram – these are just some popular social media platforms that require a username and password to log in. But imagine being forced to fork over that information in order to get a job or stay in your current position. A new law will prohibit employers from requesting that information.

Leah Penniman, the co-founder of Soul Fire Farm in Grafton, is a recipient of the 28th Heinz Awards for the Economy. As part of the award, Penniman will get an unrestricted cash award of $250,000.