ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tomorrow is Friday. You got this. According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we’re nearing the end of our “summer in October” stretch, with another warm day today, but temperatures will likely turn chilly after.

Police crime-solving tools and technology grow more sophisticated every day. But a humble fingerprint from over 20 years ago helped identify Craig Ross, Jr., the suspect who police say abducted a 9-year-old from Moreau Lake State Park. NEWS10 took a deeper look. Meanwhile, jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Jacob Klein. Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in his home in April 2022. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A New Hampshire man was arrested after being accused of stalking a woman in the Schuylerville, N.Y., area for several years using his airplane. Michael Arnold, 65, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Impeding, False Information to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Jacob Klein. Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in his home in April 2022.

Watervliet took steps to preserve a piece of the city’s history on Wednesday. A bell that sat in a tower at the former St. Brigid’s Church was carefully removed by crews and plans to display the bell are underway.

A local fire department received funding for a new fire truck. The Schenectady Fire Department got $800,000 from New York State to buy a new fire apparatus.