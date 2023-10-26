ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologists Jill Swed and Matt Mackie, we can expect mid to upper 70s for most on both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The search for Jeffrey Dickinson has ended after deputies say he turned himself in just before midnight on Wednesday. Multiple agencies were searching for Dickinson Wednesday as he was considered armed and dangerous in the Salem area. Also, Vermont State Police are investigating two separate cases of bodies found in the woods. Investigators were at the scene Wednesday in the town of Eden. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The Saratoga County District Attorney has appealed a decision to toss out an indictment against one of the people involved in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs.

Albany Police have made an arrest and have charged a suspect in the fatal barbershop shooting from Mother’s Day weekend. NEWS10 has learned more about that suspect and those charges.

A new taco eatery has opened in Latham. Tipsy Taco Cantina officially opened on October 24 at 704 New Loudon Road.