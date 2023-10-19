ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday, we’re almost there. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, sunshine will make its long-awaited return to the Capital Region today. After tomorrow though, unfortunately, the rest of the forecast is another story.

Meanwhile, family members of Honoree Fleming, the woman killed on a rail trail in Castleton, are speaking out. Vermont State Police are investigating several leads into her case. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The family of Honoree Fleming, the woman killed on a rail trail in Castleton, are speaking out. Vermont State Police are investigating several leads into her case.

A project to renovate the Bethlehem Middle School auditorium can move forward after voters approved a capital project.

A local school district will soon provide free breakfast and lunch to all of its students. Free meals in the Averill Park Central School District begin on Nov. 1.

Nanola, a restaurant and live music venue with New Orleans influences in Malta, is getting a second location in Albany. Owner Shane Spillenger said Nanola South will be located in the former Parish Public House at 388 Broadway.