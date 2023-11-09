ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday! Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the messy wintery mix we saw overnight into this morning will soon fade.

The change in leadership in the Spa City comes after a year of tension between the mayor and public safety commissioner. On Wednesday NEWS10 heard from voters and a city council member who shared thoughts on the election results. Meanwhile, St. Peter’s Health Partners will host a public open house to gather more public input about the planned closure of the Burdett Birth Center on Thursday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

On Thursday, St. Peter’s Health Partners will host a public open house to gather more public input about the planned closure of the Burdett Birth Center. Hospital leaders, doctors, nurses, and others will be at the open house which starts at 6 p.m.

A local veteran lost nearly everything in a house fire. NEWS10 spoke with the family to learn more about the devastating blaze.

Many high schools in the Capital Region held signing days for athletes on Wednesday. At Shenendehowa High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level. The list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

A national program is helping a local veteran in need. The 11th annual Keys to Progress program by Progressive Insurance donates cars to veterans so they can have reliable transportation to medical care, employment centers, and other services.