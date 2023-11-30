ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday! Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect milder temperatures with some sunshine and a light breeze.

Two years after discontinuing more than a dozen academic programs in an effort to lighten its financial burden, the College of Saint Rose is still in trouble. Also, over 50,000 drivers could have their licenses suspended Friday due to a COVID-era rule. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

More than 50,000 drivers could have their licenses suspended Friday due to a COVID-era rule. This rule allowed drivers to self-certify their vision test online, now, those who did so must get another vision check at an approved specialist or DMV location.

Twenty-five individuals have been charged with 164 crimes for their alleged roles in a major drug trafficking ring operating in the Capital Region. The ring reportedly distributed fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine in Albany, Dutchess, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties.

Conversations about the removal of stereotypical images of Native Americans have gone from school districts to city council meetings. This Native American Heritage Month one local leader introduced legislation that would remove one prominently placed image.

The entrance to twenty miles of trails at Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve is usually a peaceful place. On the morning of Wednesday, November 29, a fisher that may be rabid attacked parkgoers.