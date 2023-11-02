ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect seasonably chilly temperatures with more sun than clouds after a cold morning.

In August, a New York Supreme Court judge’s order blocked the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) from issuing more recreational dispensary licenses. Next week, a decision in that case is expected. Also, new details are available on the arrests made recently in connection to the death of a special-needs elderly woman. NEWS10 took a look at felony complaints that said the defendants failed to properly monitor the victim, 73-year-old Patricia Nicholls, as they had been trained to do. They’re also charged with covering up their actions. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

New York State lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to make it easier for law enforcement to issue AMBER Alerts. The bill would allow parents or legal guardians of a missing child to request an early activation of an AMBER Alert if they think their child was abducted.

Family members of Paul Trombley and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office are calling for changes that would increase penalties for fatal hit-and-runs. This comes after John Lincoln-Lynch was sentenced to one to three years in prison, yesterday, for hitting and killing Trombley with his car, and fleeing the scene, in 2022.

Lapinski Dental is taking candy from willing kids and adults. Not just to prevent cavities, but to give back to troops overseas. No tricks are being used to get these donations in.