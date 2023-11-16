ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday, folks. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, today and tomorrow look awfully nice by November standards. Make sure to soak it up before a new system brings big changes.

A Schenectady man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Ballston Spa on Wednesday. Gary Lucas was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. Meanwhile, the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Josiah Delph stands at 5’10” and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The Stewart’s store at the corner of Manning Boulevard and Central Avenue is closing on Thursday, November 16. Stewart’s Shops Corp. made the announcement on Tuesday, citing an increase in public safety concerns at that location.

The work to reimagine I-787 continues as Albany leaders navigate the next steps.

Some people spend Thanksgiving morning exercising before eating their holiday meal. The Troy Turkey Trot is one of the largest and longest-running road races in the country.