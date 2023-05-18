ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the frosty/freezing morning will turn into a seasonably cool afternoon with highs pushing back into the 60s.

The jury reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain on Wednesday. After the fatal 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 people, officials charged Hussain with 20 counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Meanwhile, former NFL pro-bowler and current Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown is looking to hit the field once again and plans to suit up for the Empire this season. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Antonio Brown could be making the transition from owner of the Albany Empire, to player-owner. Brown’s representative have told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas that Brown plans on suiting up for the Empire this season.

According to the Amsterdam Police Department, a Fultonville man was arrested after being pulled over and fleeing, ensuing a chase. James Costanzo, 43, faces several charges.

A local company answered New York State’s call to help during the pandemic, but now the life-saving equipment they made is heading to the frontlines of a different battle: the war in Ukraine. NEWS10 ABC’s Lydia Kulbida takes us to Halfmoon for the start of this journey.

HGTV, a home improvement and real estate television channel, has announced its new show “Small Town Potential,” which was filmed in the Hudson Valley. The show premieres on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m.