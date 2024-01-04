ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until the first work week of 2024 is complete. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the morning flurries won’t last all day, as they’ll wrap up by lunchtime as a cold front will find its way through the area.

On Wednesday evening, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a press conference regarding the reported shooting on Hudson Avenue. Meanwhile, the New York State Capitol is back to business as usual. Wednesday marked the start of the 2024 legislative session. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The New York State Capitol is back to business as usual. Wednesday marked the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Governor Kathy Hochul spoke today at Watervliet Elementary School regarding a new reading plan that will be a part of her “State of the State” proposal.

The new mayor of Saratoga Springs is getting ready for a first in his city — the Belmont Stakes is coming to the Saratoga Race Course in June.

A new era has begun for the Union College football team. The college introduced Jon Drach as their 35th head coach in program history this afternoon.