ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hang in there, only one more day until Friday. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we will see highs around 40 today as we track another storm coming in through the Great Lakes.

On Wednesday, Troy city workers removed tanks, tents, and other materials from an encampment set up near Prospect Park after getting complaints from residents who claimed to see syringes and propane tanks in the area. Also, a jury of 12 people and four alternates are now seated for the murder trial of Kevin Monahan. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Albany police arrested a teenager in connection to two shooting incidents in the city. He has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The man accused of kidnapping a young girl in late September virtually appeared in Saratoga County Court Wednesday morning. Craig Ross Jr., 46, faces several charges which include kidnapping.

Another local school district has selected a new mascot, this time with the help of one of its middle school students. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (RCS) student Madalyn Babcock won the district’s rebranding student art contest.