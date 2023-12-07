ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Today we remember the over 2,400 Americans who were killed. The attack also left over 1,100 wounded.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed says today will be another cold day with more snow showers. Highs will be close to freezing yet again.

The Belmont Stakes will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in 2024 due to construction at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Also, Union College is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over alleged incidents of antisemitism. The education department’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation Tuesday over claims of discrimination toward Jewish students. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Three arrests have been made in connection to a home invasion near Elberon Place and South Lake Avenue, with one suspect being charged with attempted murder. Chauncey Compton 18, Raven Simmons, 27, and Devon Davis, 29, each face charges.

The group that owns Crossgates Mall has secured another loan extension for the mall. Pyramid Management Group said the new extension allows the mall to stay open for another five years.

We told you Tuesday night about the Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa closing and being seized by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance from unpaid taxes. There is new hope that the diner that’s fallen behind on tax payments can reopen. NEWS10 has the latest on the efforts to resolve the issue.