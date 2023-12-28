ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect more showers throughout the day with temperatures ranging from the low to high 40s.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the 2023 Capital Region winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to be Lake George. It will be one of ten communities in New York to receive $10 million. Also, the Community Police Review Board (CPRB) sued the city, the police department, and the union. NEWS10 spoke with the Police Benevolent Association’s president for more on the investigation. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A Warrensburg man is in custody following a police chase on Tuesday evening. Jules W. Lyons-Sylne, 35, was charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny in the third degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

To date, over 8,700 tickets were issued through the Albany County School Bus Safety in 2023. To better protect students and enhance school bus safety, the North Colonie School District is installing stop-arm cameras on all of its school buses.

Duanesburg girls basketball boasts perhaps one of the most formidable trios Section II has seen in quite some time: Allison O’Hanlon, Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern – three players whose career point totals add up to over 4,000.