ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hang in there, only one more day until Friday. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, a cold front pushing through the region will bring cooler temperatures and a decent breeze out of the north. The combination of the two could make for an especially brisk feel later today.
Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in late September, will not appear in court on Thursday as scheduled. This comes as a result of George Conway, Ross’s appointed attorney no longer being able to represent him. Also, a crash from last month is still under investigation. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol seem to have been factors in the crash that left one man in a coma. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.
1. Accused kidnapper court appearance adjourned
Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in late September, will not appear in court on Thursday as scheduled. This comes as a result of George Conway, Ross’s appointed attorney no longer being able to represent him. Conway was named Saratoga County Attorney by the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
2. Mayfield crash leaves man fighting for his life
A crash from last month is still under investigation. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol seem to have been factors in the crash that left one man in a coma. NEWS10 speaking with the family and has the latest on the investigation and the man’s recovery.
3. Schenectady PD investigates Lincoln Ave homicide
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the investigation is now considered a homicide.
4. Funeral for Pittsfield airman killed in Japan
A funeral mass was held in Dalton for 24-year-old Jacob Galliher. The Air Force Staff Sergeant was one of eight souls lost in an Osprey training mission off the Japanese coast.
5. Capital Region restaurants that opened, closed in 2023
The restaurant industry is ever-changing. In the Capital Region, 2023 marked the end of some restaurants after decades in business. For others, their time open was short-lived, as they opened and closed in the same year.