ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hang in there, only one more day until Friday. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, a cold front pushing through the region will bring cooler temperatures and a decent breeze out of the north. The combination of the two could make for an especially brisk feel later today.

Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in late September, will not appear in court on Thursday as scheduled. This comes as a result of George Conway, Ross’s appointed attorney no longer being able to represent him. Conway was named Saratoga County Attorney by the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

A crash from last month is still under investigation. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol seem to have been factors in the crash that left one man in a coma. NEWS10 speaking with the family and has the latest on the investigation and the man’s recovery.

The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the investigation is now considered a homicide.

A funeral mass was held in Dalton for 24-year-old Jacob Galliher. The Air Force Staff Sergeant was one of eight souls lost in an Osprey training mission off the Japanese coast.

The restaurant industry is ever-changing. In the Capital Region, 2023 marked the end of some restaurants after decades in business. For others, their time open was short-lived, as they opened and closed in the same year.