ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Kevin Appleby, we can expect some nighttime clouds after a sunny morning this Thursday.

The holiday season is also cold and flu season. Officials in Warren County are taking precautions to fight some of the common illnesses during this period. Mask mandates have gone into effect in New York hospitals in light of this. Also, with the College of Saint Rose closing its doors in Spring 2024, Siena College is helping current students there with transferring. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The College of Saint Rose will shut its doors after Spring 2024 and Summer 1 classes. For the more than 2,000 students who are enrolled this fall, there may not be enough time to complete their degree.

On Wednesday, the Averill Park Central School District took the next steps to create its new mascot before the Board of Education deadline. Grace Faragon is a senior at the high school and said students have already been meeting to discuss how to include the community in the decision.

Matthew Grant, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology who went missing in November, has been found safe, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The UAlbany football team has pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds in college football this season. No team in division-one football has improved their win total from last season to this season more than the Great Danes. They jumped from three wins last year, to eleven wins this year. It’s led them to new heights, a place they’ve never been before: the FCS semifinals.