ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re sending out August in style with all-day sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

The New York State Thruway reopened after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Wednesday afternoon between Exits 23 and 24. Meanwhile, residents in Warren and Washington counties are being warned of election official impersonators. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The Saratoga Springs City Clerk’s Office within the Accounts Department is closed for the rest of the week due to illnesses in the department. Officials said the office has been closed since Monday.

Over the weekend, Warren County officials say two women visited a home and claimed to be a part of the Warren County Board of Elections. Then, they accused the resident of being registered to vote in both Washington and Warren counties. And officials like Tom Rogers, from the Washington County Board of Elections, said it’s not just happening in those two counties.

Water in Troy continues to test positive for an excess of lead. Officials urged residents to help the city take an inventory of their water service lines.

State Troopers arrested David A. Fink, 27, of Ballston, for second-degree arson and reckless endangerment in the first degree. The charges stemmed from investigations into an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Dominic Drive.