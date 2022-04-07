ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect rain today. Yesterday morning there was a six-vehicle fatal crash on the Thruway with two people dead and one person in critical condition.

1. 2 dead in 6-vehicle Thruway crash

A tractor-trailer and five passenger vehicles crashed on the New York State Thruway closing all eastbound lanes yesterday morning. Two people are confirmed dead and another person is in critical condition.

2. Student loan pause extended

Biden has extended the student loan pause after the freeze was set to lapse on May 1.

3. 61-year-old arrested for sexual contact with a child

A 61-year-old man was arrested for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

4. Albany Officers on leave after teen fatal crash

Two Albany police officers are on administrative leave after a police pursuit crash that killed a 13-year-old boy. Albany Police say this is part of normal procedure, and the officers are not being disciplined.

5. 10-year-old tried to stop domestic assault

A 10-year-old tried to stop domestic assault after he saw his mother getting attacked by another man.

