ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Springtime temperatures are back on the docket today, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. “Our run of cloudy and cool days is coming to a close,” she said. “We’ll turn up the temperature but clearing the clouds will be more problematic, for some.”

We continue to follow the tragic death of Kaylin Gillis, after she and her friends turned into the wrong driveway in Hebron last weekend. And in other news, an Albany Police car was involved in a serious crash overnight. Read more, in today’s five things to know.

1. No bail for Monahan, accused in the shooting death of Kaylin Gillis

Alleged shooter Kevin Monahan, 65, was remanded to the custody of Washington County Sheriff without bail. Family and friends of Kaylin Gillis heaved a sigh of relief in the courtroom.

2. Driver charged after crash involving Albany Police

The person who crashed into an Albany Police car Wednesday night has been ticketed, according to an emailed statement from city police spokesperson Steve Smith. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

3. Albany Empire front office sees multiple departures

Three members of the Albany Empire front office are no longer with the team. Former majority owner Mike Kwarta, team president Matt Woods, and Director of Media Relations Jeff Levack have all left the organization.

4. Driver airlifted after head-on crash in Corinth

An unnamed driver is recovering at Albany Medical Center after they were hit head-on by a Jeep on Route 9N in Corinth Wednesday morning. It was no ordinary crash, however.

5. In Hebron, lack of cell phone service has been a public safety issue for years

The tragic events over the weekend have also spotlighted an issue that has been going on for years in Hebron — the lack of cell phone service. Jill Nadolski is a Town Council member and says that for years, the town has been trying to get better cell phone service, not just for convenience but for public safety.