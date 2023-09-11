ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today marks 22 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks. Today, we look back to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost. We shall never forget those who perished and the first responders who selflessly braved the unknown that day.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re going to be seeing similar weather to the weekend. A stalled front will keep us cloudy, humid, and unsettled.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened at Great Sacandaga Lake around 12:35 Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Troy Police Department responded to a stabbing near 1st Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened at Great Sacandaga Lake around 12:35 Sunday afternoon. Deputies say a 40-year-old man died after trying to swim from the shore to a boat, who went under the water and did not resurface.

The Troy Police Department responded to a stabbing near 1st Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police say an adult male told Russell Sage Public Safety he had been injured after arguing with another person.

The state of emergency declared on Friday in the Village of Hoosick Falls has been lifted as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Power and power poles have been restored, roads are opened, and the most pressing clean-up has been completed, according to Mayor Robert Allen.

Asian Americans celebrating a huge win for their culture after Governor Hochul signed new legislation on September 9. Legislation (A.7768/S.7573) has schools closed for the Chinese Lunar New Year when the holiday falls on a weekday. The 2024 celebration will take place on Saturday, February 10, and will not impact this academic year.

The 2023 Capital Memorial Stair Climb took place Sunday at 8:46 a.m. at the Empire State Plaza. The Capital Memorial Stair Climb is in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and those who perished on that fateful day.