ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this morning’s rain won’t last all day. Widespread drizzle and showers will start tapering off around lunchtime.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday morning in Halfmoon. The crash took place on Route 9.

The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night. Police say the incident took place on Delaware Avenue.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night in Albany. The incident occurred on First Street.

Schenectady Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place outside of a party at 2525 Broadway on Sunday around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Police arrested Dione Kowalchyk (25, Watervliet) in connection to the shooting.

New York State just banned the use of corporal punishment in private schools and is now one of just a few states to outlaw the practice in all schools.