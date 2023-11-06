ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The countdown to Friday is back on. Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll see increasing cloud coverage followed by showers after a chilly morning.

Law enforcement is investigating two different stabbings, one in Schenectady and another in Albany. Also, a new project at Albany High School is helping uncover answers about the school’s rich history. One group of volunteers is using stained-glass windows to inspire a new generation of students. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Albany Police have confirmed with NEWS10 they are investigating a stabbing that happened on Emmet Street on Sunday. Details at this time are limited.

The Schenectady Police Department stated they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on November 3. Police say they received a call reporting that a man who had suffered stab wounds walked into Rivers Casino just before 7 p.m. on Friday night.

The Troy Bureau of Engineering has announced upcoming pavement milling projects. The road work is scheduled to run between November 6 and November 8.

A new project at Albany High School is helping uncover answers about the school’s rich history. One group of volunteers is using stained-glass windows to inspire a new generation of students.

On Sunday, over 3,000 people celebrated the 52nd Annual Festival of Nations at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. From the colorful outfits everyone was wearing, it was definitely a festive festival celebrating each country’s unique features. And an event that is well-needed when many feel the world can be divisive. This event is a reminder of what unites everyone- arts…music…and, of course, the food.