ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, conditions are expected to improve after a rainy night throughout the day. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures getting a boost into the mid and upper 40s.

The Bethlehem Police Department announced on Sunday that Richard Ryther, 71, who had been reported missing out of Selkirk, has been found dead. Police say Ryther’s death does not appear suspicious.

Colonie Police have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the fatal crash on Tuesday evening. Mark Schimmer, 67, was transported to the Albany Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A Sharon Springs man has been arrested following a rollover crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Liam O’Connor, 39, is facing multiple charges.

Kozel’s Restaurant, located at 1006 Route 9H in Ghent, has permanently closed its doors after almost 88 years. The restaurant officially closed on November 12.

Love was in the air at the Troy Turkey Trot! The first-ever marriage proposal took place at the starting line of the beloved Thanksgiving event.