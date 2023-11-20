ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The countdown to Friday restarts once again. Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a mostly sunny day with seasonably chilly temperatures.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Schuylerville. The incident took place late in the afternoon on November 17. Meanwhile, a team led by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced they have successfully 3D-printed hair follicles in human skin tissue cultured in a laboratory. The advancement marks the first time this technology has been used for hair follicle generation. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Albany on November 18. The fire occurred at a two-story home on the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, between Delaware Avenue and Knox Street.

An Albany man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery, according to the Albany Police Department. Reginald Knox, 54, is facing multiple charges.

Muriel Falkey, Leland Case, and George Coffee have a lot in common. All three friends are members of the ‘Triple Digit Club,’ together they make up 305 years of life experience.