ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, highs will be in the 40s as clouds overtake the sunny, chilly morning.

Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Judson Street that happened early Saturday morning. Colonie Police are investigating two fatal car crashes, both involving pedestrians. Also, Amtrak announced on November 12 that service between New York City and Albany has been temporarily suspended. The service disruption is due to safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that took place on Judson Street early on Saturday morning. The victim’s name will not be released until their family has been notified, according to police.

Colonie Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Central Avenue. Police say David Herskind, 49, was struck by a pickup truck and killed.

Colonie Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Troy-Schenectady Road (State Route 7) that happened at 11:44 Sunday night. Police say Timothy Smith, 62, succumbed to his injuries at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Amtrak announced on November 12 that service between New York City and Albany has been temporarily suspended. The service disruption is due to safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City.

Customers detained a man wearing a ski mask attempting to rob the Mi Mexico Lindo Tienda y Taqueria in Halfmoon Saturday around 4:25 p.m. Jesus Antonio Menendez-Flores (26, El Salvador) is charged with first-degree robbery.