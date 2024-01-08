ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We hope everyone had a warm and safe weekend with all the snow the NEWS10 viewing area saw. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re getting a quick breather as the next storm looms and is currently making a mess in the middle of the country.

In case you missed it, a FlixBus that was on its way to New York City rolled on the side of Interstate 87. Southbound lanes between Exits 22 and 23 were closed until late Friday evening. Also, deteriorating water main pipes and leaking pumps have been ongoing issues for the City of Troy. But now repairs are needed as soon as possible at the Eddy’s Lane Pump Station, which affects over one hundred thousand people and multiple municipalities- stretching from south of Rensselaer County up to Halfmoon in Saratoga County. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The lack of a snowy start to winter caused difficulties for seasonal sports lovers. After the first winter storm of the season, skiers hit the slopes while snowmobilers wait just a while longer.

An Albany man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to police. Henry Villalongo, 46, is facing multiple charges.

Multiple crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire in East Greenbush early on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Best Road.